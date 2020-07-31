Receive text or email alerts for court dates

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)- The Champaign County Circuit Clerk is making sure people don’t forget their court dates. They’ve started a new program that will send out reminders via text or email. A reminder will be sent out in four points before the court date:

An initial message confirming subscription and notification of date

A reminder message 7 days prior

A reminder message 3 days prior

A reminder message 1 day before the court date

We talked to circuit clerk Katie Blakeman about what sparked the need for this system. “It was a recommendation in the racial justice task force report presented to the Champaign county board in 2017.” “Because those studies show that sending those kinds of messages can significantly reduce those failure to appear rates.”

The program launched on July 30th. If you’re interested in signing up you can go to their website or call you can call :(217) 384-3725