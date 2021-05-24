Rec center moves to new building

Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)–

One program is offering more options for people with disabilities. Earlier this month, Champaign Urbana Special Recreation moved into a building on Sangamon Drive, off of Crescent.

They now have more space. The group will have inclusive services this summer including sports to pottery classes and more.

“Its an opportunity for individuals that need a little extra assistance to participate in really any program that they’re looking to do,” Chelsea Norton, Director of Marketing and Communications, said.

Since the group has more space, they need more items. Their link below has more information.

https://www.facebook.com/CUSpecialRec