Rebuild Illinois grants distributed for local infrastructure projects

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — More money is coming to cities across Illinois from the state.

Governor Pritzker stopped Urbana this morning with some good news. He announced another quarter of a million dollars in grants for the next phase of the Rebuild Illinois Program.

Pritzker says some of that money going to Champaign County will be used to repair one of the bridges in Flatville and for upgrades to a stretch of County Road 1000 North known as ‘the Sidney Slab’.

On Flatville Road, one bridge is rusting and has cones put up to keep drivers from getting too close to the guard rails.

One woman we spoke to mentions in her 13 years of living nearby – the bridge is becoming less and less safe to pass through. And an upgrade to that specific bridge is long overdue.

“Sometimes you’re gonna be hesitant to take the bridge, and just detour around it, which we’ve done a few times,” says Sharon Busboom. “The quicker they get it fixed, I think we’re all better off.”

As for the Sidney Slab, that strip of the road will be receiving widening shoulders, adding rumble strips, flattening slopes, and adding new asphalt.

The cities of Champaign and Urbana are getting a combined $1.3 million, over in Macon County – Decatur will be getting $800k, and in Vermilion County – Danville will get just over $360,000.

To see how much money your city is going to be receiving in this latest installment, click here.