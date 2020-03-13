Real estate company takes precautions during coronavirus concerns

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One real estate company is taking precautions when it comes to showing available units to prospective clients during the a time when many are concerned about the coronavirus outbreak.

In an email, Ramshaw Real Estate officials said they are showing units virtually. They said only a leasing agent–who will be wearing gloves and other protective gear– will be going into the unit and showing it via Skype or FaceTime. This is in an attempt to limit the number of germs and people in the unit.

Ramshaw officials also said tenants should take advantage of online services for things that people might normally go into the office for, like paying rent. They said to contact the Ramshaw office if you need to set up an online portal.