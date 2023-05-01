SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The governor has responded to a deadly interstate crash caused by clouds of dust involving dozens of vehicles on I-55.

Between 40 and 60 passenger vehicles and 20 commercial vehicles were involved in an accident near Divernon. Multiple people were killed and more than 30 were transported to the hospital. The interstate is not expected to reopen until tomorrow.

Governor Pritzker released a statement addressing the deadly crash.

I am closely monitoring the horrific situation at the Macoupin and Sangamon County line on I-55. My team is in constant communication with the Illinois State Police, Department of Transportation, and Emergency Management Agency to ensure the safety of motorists as they navigate dangerous conditions.

On the ground, our first responders and emergency management teams are working diligently to clear the road, provide medical care to those in need, and collaborate with local officials to provide support to everyone affected by this tragic accident.

Governor J.B. Pritzker