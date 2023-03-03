SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Congresswoman Nikki Budzinski (D-IL) issued a letter Friday to Akorn Pharmaceuticals CEO Douglas Boothe demanding answers on why the company violated the WARN Act.

The company had a manufacturing facility in Decatur. Over 400 workers were laid off from the facility last week with little warning.

Illinois’ WARN Act requires 60 days’ notice to state and local officials before large companies close a plant or lay off workers. Both state and local officials told WCIA they had no notice.

The Illinois Department of Labor is also investigating the company for violating the act. Several workers have also filed a class-action lawsuit against the company.

Here’s the full letter: