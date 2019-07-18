Reaction to Goodwill reversal

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Thousands of people have weighed in on social media after the local chain of Goodwill thrift stores announced it would reverse an earlier decision to cancel paychecks for 12 of 50 workers with disabilities.

Many of those who expressed outrage over Goodwill’s initial decision said they planned to take their donations and business to other non-profits, such as Salt & Light Ministries. The local organization’s director, Michael Jenkins, said more than a dozen people who dropped off donations on Wednesday afternoon said they chose to donate there because they were upset with Goodwill.

“When we have difficult times – and all organizations do – our primary focus is don’t take away from the people you serve,” Jenkins said.

He said he was relieved to hear Goodwill would reverse its decision on Wednesday.

“I thought definitely it was going to be in their best interest that they did this,” Jenkins said. “I was excited about that.”

The Land of Lincoln Goodwill organization has 15 retail locations throughout Central Illinois, with 450 employees. At the time of this publication, managers at the locations in Champaign and Savoy have said they cannot comment on the matter at all.