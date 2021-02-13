“REACH” Act being pushed for the second time

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — There are 30 states in the country that teach sex education in school.

Illinois is not one of them. A new bill could change that. Advocates pushed for this bill last year as well.

The Responsible Education for Adolescent and Children’s Health Act (REACH Act)

would require age-appropriate, comprehensive, and inclusive personal health and safety

education to be taught in public schools, from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Kids would start by learning about personal safety, identifying trusted adults, and respecting

others. Next they would move onto lessons about building healthy relationships, bullying

prevention, harassment, abuse, anatomy, puberty, hygiene, body image, sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression. As they reached high school, they would build on prior

instruction about healthy relationships and cover issues like consent, sexual harassment,

inter-personal violence, the benefits of abstinence, pregnancy prevention, and sexually

transmitted infection prevention. Advocates say it is crucial to begin this education at a young age because each lesson continues building on the last.

Every school will have the flexibility to decide when and how each lesson is taught. They can decide whether to have teachers talk to their students or partner with a local health department or expert.

Parents will always have the “opt-out” option for their kids, but advocates say that these lessons are valuable for developing healthy, safe relationships, both with others and with oneself.

The Director of Public Policy Michael Ziri said, “We know that they want their kids to have the best life possible. That includes having the knowledge and resources to be happy and healthy. That’s all we’re doing here. We’re providing them with those tools.”

The goal is to pass the bill by May 31st, 2020. After that, it would take about a year for the Illinois State Board of Education to create learning standards. Officials say the curriculum would start in 2022 for grades 6-12 and in 2023 for kindergarten- 5th grade.

The Director of Legislature for Planned Parenthood Illinois Brigid Leahy said, “Our goal is to make sure that schools are successful and that we have a generation of young people who are the healthiest, safest generation ever and that they are able to have fulfilling, satisfying, safe relationships in the future.”