CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity’s Re-Store are aiming for October 1st to move into the vacant building, which the County Market formerly occupied, on Mattis Avenue, just north of Church Street.

Director of Development Lauren Gramly said the move is meant to consolidate their Re-Store location, where they have sold donated goods for over 15 years, with their warehouse and overflow building near downtown Urbana.

“We’ll miss Midtown, for sure,” Gramly said, “because we’ve been in the area for so long.”

She said with the current economy the move made “financial sense” and will save time by having all operations “under one roof,” but Habitat will also own the property themselves, an important point financial counselors tell prospective homeowners is the best way to gain equity.

Habitat’s operations not only include re-selling items from their Re-Store, helping people become first-time homeowners and financial counseling, but also building houses.

Gramly said the new space will be about 25,000 square feet, but they plan on leasing around 10,000 square feet to other businesses. She said the open floor plan will allow customers and employees to move more freely opposed to the current location on University Ave.

Habitat for Humanity plans on moving Re-Store at the end of September, but the October 1st date could be moved back depending on work that needs to be done to their new facility.

The company still needs to raise around $150,000 for the move, and Gramly said people who want to donate can find a link on their website or Habitat’s Facebook page.