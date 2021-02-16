Re-scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments in winter weather

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The winter weather is affecting millions of people across the country. Here in Central Illinois, the road conditions are dangerous, and many who are fortunate enough to be able to stay home, are doing just that. But what does this mean for those who scheduled their COVID-19 vaccination appointments today? We talked to different health departments to see what’s going on.

The Macon County Health Department was closed today. They are moving all of today’s appointments to Thursday.

In Vermillion County, they are hopeful that their clinic on Thursday can go on as planned.

In Champaign-Urbana, vaccine sites are still up and running, but they are allowing people who can’t make the drive out there to push their appointments to later in the week.

Champaign Urbana Public Health District COVID-19 Logistics Chief Brandon Meline said, “We know how many vaccines we have and we know how many we can do in a day, so as long as that’s working out, then we’re pretty flexible with accommodating people wherever they’re at and being able to get here this week.”

He did say, however, that the sooner the better for rescheduling. The further back appointments are pushed, the more complicated things get with holding spots for people.

Health officials assure that every dose of the vaccine will be used, and even if people have to reschedule their appointments, they will still get their shot. They also said that their spot will not be given to someone else if they have to reschedule.