Re-entry program for the formerly incarcerated

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — FirstFollowers’ re-entry program helps formerly incarcerated people smoothly transition back into their communities.

They provide people with “welcome-home” packages that include backpacks, basic clothing, hygiene products, and food vouchers. They also help them find stable jobs and safe housing.

Peer Coordinator James Tygar Corbin said, “We could get these individuals stable. Faster we could do that, faster we could get a citizen then, giving back to his community. All these things work hand in hand.”

Right now, there is only funding for the program in Champaign. Next week, the group will ask Urbana City Council for the same support, so they can help individuals in both areas.