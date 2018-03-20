Rauner race closer than expected

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Governor Bruce Rauner’s campaign is waiting for votes to roll in. It’s the battle many didn’t see coming.

His race against conservative Republican Jeanne Ives could turn out to be a tight one. Things are off to a fairly slow start. No word when guests or Governor Rauner might arrive.

For the first time, Tuesday Governor Rauner, who once laughed off his challenger, urged voters to turn out because the race is closer than previously thought. He says a lot is at stake here.

Ives put out a poll last week showing they were within 7 points of each other.

Rauner has poured roughly $50 million into the election. Ives has raised only a fraction but, she could pull through with conservative voters.

Even if she doesn’t pull out a win, it could mean trouble for Rauner come November.