Rare “smoke explosion” happened during house fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Fire Department released new video of a fire that took place last week. It happened at a home on Neil Street.

Firefighters were there nearly 6 hours trying to put it out and they saw something very rare.

“I’ve never seen a smoke explosion in my 44 years between Champaign, St. Louis, and Memphis,” Champaign Fire Chief Gary Ludwig said.

It’s a rare phenomenon: A smoke explosion. It’s what led a Champaign house fire to last for hours.

“It’s just difficult to fight fires in this type of building because of all the void spaces,” Chief Ludwig said. “They’re in the walls and in the floors and in the attic and it can trap fire in there. Some air get’s in there and when you have some air that get’s in there you have that we saw in the video and it’s a smoke explosion.”

The house was built in the 1800’s so as Champaign Fire Chief Gary Ludwig said something smoke explosions can happen.

“We’re very fortunate,” Chief Ludwig said. “We had six firefighters on the second floor during that smoke explosion. We had other firefighters on the first floor and we’re so very fortunate that none of them were injured in that smoke explosion.”

Unfortunately, a firefighter was hurt the same day at a different fire. The good news? He’s now recovering at home. Chief Ludwig says his staff has dealt with a lot recently with the cold temperatures, high amount of fires and people out because of covid.

“Firefighters had ice hanging from their coats, from their helmets,” Chief Ludwig said. “We had to extensively rotate people back and forth from a rehab area so they could rest and get rehydrated and also get some food. So it was a very difficult fight as I like to say.”

He says his team is relentless with helping others.

“I have not seen one of my firefighters not give less than 100%,” Chief Ludwig said. “They are truly committed and selfless service to the community and I very impressed with them all the time.”

The mom and her three kids did make it out alright. The fire started from fireworks.