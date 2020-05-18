Rare condition appearing in children after COVID

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Illinois Department of Public Health created a new task force to learn more about the lasting effects of COVID-19 on kids.

One of those effects is a syndrome called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome. The CDC reported that cases were showing up in the U.K., and recently, cases started appearing in New York.

The symptoms for the condition include high fever, lethargy, severe abdominal pain and bad rashes. According to Dr. Doug Carlson, Chief of Pediatrics for Southern Illinois University and member of the state’s task force, the signs are easy to spot.

“If your kid has a fever and is running around, do your regular thing, call your primary care doctor. This is a pretty dramatic illness. You are not going to miss this as a parent,” Carlson said.

The condition is similar to Kawasaki Disease, which already has a known treatment. So far, Carlson said that the same treatment is showing positive results in cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome.