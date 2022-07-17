RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – People have been upset after the village of Rantoul briefly lost power several times this month. Assistant Public Works Director Jake McCoy said most residential and downtown customers were affected by the outages.

McCoy said one of the village’s 50-year-old breakers failed, and the hot summer temperatures haven’t helped. But, he wants people to know that technicians have been working non-stop to fix it, and they’re confident things will get better.

“It takes a while and trial and error to get it to work without this breaker being in service. Now we feel really comfortable that we’ll be providing reliable service for the next months to come now that we got it under control,” he said.

He said village officials are there to serve, and they’re hoping to be more reliable. When the village knows there will be an outage ahead of time, he said they always give people three days notice.

The village also addressed the outages in a Facebook post Friday. Read the full statement here: