Rantoul Woman faced with paying for disability ramp to get in and out of her apartment

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)–Tonya Trudeau’s life changed forever when she had five ischemic strokes four years ago. She’s been wearing a leg brace on her right leg ever since.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve fallen,” Trudeau said. “I try my best, but my daughter works. Most of the time I’m home alone usually.”

Trudeau lives at South Point Commons in Rantoul. Every time she leaves her apartment, she has to face two sets of steps, and then walk over to the nearest ramp, which is on the other end of her cul-de-sac, to get to her car. She also has to climb up and down a flight of stairs everyday just to get to her bed.

“It’s a struggle everyday, I don’t get out of my house except to go to the Doctor’s,” Trudeau said.

Trudeau said she only visits that office twice a year. The rest of that time is spent almost exclusively inside.

“That’s why I wanted an electric wheelchair, so my granddaughter and I could come down the ramp and diddy bop around just to get outside.”

But first, a ramp needs to be put in to make that happen. Trudeau said she’s been asking about it for a few weeks.

“They have their rules,” Trudeau said. “I’ve told them I understand all that, but I’m on a time crunch here”.

South Point’s property management said they’ve submitted a request to their superiors at Odin Management and are waiting to hear back, but Trudeau said even if it is approved, she would have to be responsible for it’s construction and upkeep. It’s a burden Trudeau said is too much cost-wise to cover alone.

In addition to waiting for the ramp, Trudeau said she’s waited two months for that new electric wheelchair, and was told by her doctor it wouldn’t come before the end of the summer.