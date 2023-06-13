RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul’s Village Administrator has resigned following his arraignment on domestic battery charges on Tuesday.

Mayor Charles Smith confirmed with reporters that the Rantoul Village Board has been notified that Scott Eisenhauer tendered his resignation. The Village Board will meet Tuesday night, but Smith said no vote will take place regarding Eisenhauer’s resignation or future as Village Administrator.

Eisenhauer was in court Tuesday afternoon to face charges of domestic battery. The charges stem from an incident Monday night, reports of which indicate that he pushed his wife Amy, pulled her hair and tried to take a cell phone from her.

A Lieutenant with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said that after Rantoul Police asked the Sheriff’s Office to investigate, deputies noticed redness on Amy’s face consistent with being hit. They said that while a cell phone was up to her ear, Eisenhauer grabbed it to stop her from calling 911.

Prosecutors said that Amy went outside and told police she was calling them from her watch.

In court on Tuesday, prosecuting attorney En-Chi Lin described what happened between Scott and Amy Eisenhauer.

“Got in her face, screaming at her. Pushed her down on the couch and hit her in the face. He then yelled at her to get out of the house and threw her clothes on the floor near the front door,” Lin said. “She told him she was calling the police and as she was calling 911 he grabbed the phone from her, pulling out some of her hair in the process.”

Lin argued that deputies found Amy’s clothes on the floor and strands of her hair on the kitchen counter. Amy reported that Eisenhauer had gotten physical with her in the past when she threated to leave, pinning her down to prevent her from leaving.

Smith said in a statement Monday night that Eisenhauer had been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation. Although he resigned on Tuesday, the Village Board has not accepted it yet.