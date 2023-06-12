RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – Rantoul Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer has been placed on leave after he was arrested for domestic battery Monday.

Mayor Charles Smith released a statement that says he was notified of a domestic incident involving Eisenhauer that occurred at his home in Rantoul. Rantoul Police responded but handed the investigation over to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office. That investigation led to Eisenhauer’s arrest for domestic battery and interfering with the report of domestic violence.

The statement says Eisenhauer was immediately placed on administrative leave, where he will remain pending the outcome of an administrative hearing and the conclusion of his criminal charges.

“As Mayor of Rantoul, I understand the significant impact domestic violence has on victims, families, and the community. There is no place where domestic violence is condoned within any position in the village. This is something I take very seriously and will fully ensure a thorough investigation is completed surrounding this incident,” Smith said in the statement. “I encourage victims of domestic violence to speak out and break the cycle of violence. If you or someone you know, is a victim reach out to the Rantoul Police Department or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).”