RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A random act of kindness left a Rantoul man in tears this week.

Kenneth Butler needed a power chair, and a group of veterans made his wish come true.

“Oh, yes, once the weather gets nice I’m going to be the senior citizen that you’re going to see going down the sidewalk and say, ‘Oh my God, get out of the way, I’m trying to come through,” said Butler.

The world became a lot bigger for the veteran military firefighter when the Rantoul VFW showed up at his door with a surprise electronic wheelchair. Butler’s been searching for a better way to get around since moving into Brookstone Estates. He started carrying around an oxygen machine when his breathing condition worsened.

“Actually, today was the first time I’ve been outside on my own. What I mean by on my own… since October 22nd of last year,” said Butler.

Butler said he’s made countless posts hoping that someone would see it and it was only fitting that it was fellow veterans who had his back.

“We stick together, we take care of our own,” said Butler. “That’s an emotional statement for me there, too. We stick together before and after we get out of the military.”