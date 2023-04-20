RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane E. Northrup has released the name of a Rantoul teenager who died of injuries sustained in a shooting incident in Rantoul last night.

The Rantoul Police Department said they responded to the 1000 block of St. Andrews Circle in Rantoul for multiple reports of shots fired at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

Police said that when officers arrived, they located two teenagers, a 17-year-old male and an 18-year-old female, that had been struck multiple times by gunfire. Both victims are residents of Rantoul. Officers provided medical care to these individuals prior to them being transported to an area hospital for treatment of what are considered to be serious injuries.

The coroner said that the 17-year-old male teenager, Preston Sullivan was pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday night at the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Room in Urbana, Ill.

The Rantoul Police Chief said the 18-year-old female was in surgery at the hospital, and her status it unknown at this time. Police are not releasing any further information at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday for Sullivan, and the coroner said an inquest may be held at a later date. The death is being investigated by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Rantoul Police Department.

Rantoul Police ask that anyone who has additional information to please contact police at (217) 333-8911. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

This is a developing story.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to correct the age of the male victim to 17-years-old. The coroner initially reported William’s age as 18-years-old, but has since amended his report to confirm he was 17.