Rantoul teen receives scholarship out of 300 applicants nationwide

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois teen is being recognized for going above and beyond.

She’s volunteered for more than five-thousand hours of community service in the past four years and that’s just one example of her hard work.

Lovenya Perry received a $2,500 dollar scholarship from the Spherion Franchise Community’s Annual Sandy Mazur Awards. Perry graduated from Rantoul Township High School this year. She’s planning on attending Millikin University to study biology. Perry was presented the check earlier today surrounded by loved ones.

“Today has been a lot actually. I have a lot going on. We’re packing, we’re going to school. The family will stay in touch. They’ll come back and forth we’ll go back and forth during breaks and all that. I have a support team in Millikin already, church, and then at home,” Lovenya Perry said.

Perry was awarded the scholarship out of 300 applicants nationwide. This is the second year the scholarship has been going on and the second time it’s been awarded to a senior in Champaign County.