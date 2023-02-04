RANTOUL, Ill., (WCIA) — Kids in Rantoul are bringing learning to life. They’re presenting projects in a way Allison Owens, their third-grade teacher, hopes will make them feel more comfortable.

After researching famous inventors, the students dressed up like them in a real-life wax museum.

Owens said it’s important for her Northview Elementary students to interact with one another in this setup. Some are nervous, and others are excited.

Overall, she said this presentation style is less invasive.

“Instead of just looking in a book and seeing ‘oh here’s this person this is their story’, it’s making it more applicable to them where they’re understanding better what’s going on,” Owens said.

Students dressed up in anything ranging from Steve Jobs to Ben Franklin. To the people who invented the dishwasher and chocolate chip cookies.

Owens said she loves doing this every year with her students and looks forward to the new inventors they research next year as well.