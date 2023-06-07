Update 4:15 p.m.

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police Chief Tony Brown has confirmed that Wednesday’s police response was the result of an officer-involved shooting. The suspect in that shooting died.

Brown said the shooting happened roughly around 1:30 p.m. The exact location is unknown, but Belle Avenue and Campbell Street were blocked off as a result.

The officers involved in this shooting were not hurt, Brown added.

This is the second officer-involved deadly shooting to take place in Rantoul this year. On Feb. 7, two officers were involved in a struggle with Azaan Lee, 21, as they were investigating a stolen vehicle report. A gun went off during that struggle and Lee was shot in the leg; he later died from his injury.

That shooting also happened on Belle Avenue. Neither officer was hurt in that shooting and their actions were determined to be legally justified.

Police are gathered on Belle Avenue and Campbell Street near High Street. Reporters at the scene saw officers and cars from five different agencies as part of this response; Rantoul, Champaign and Urbana Police, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police.

As of 4 p.m., Rantoul Police have not announced any information about what prompted this response.

