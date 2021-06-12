Rantoul SHiNE twirls batons during debut performance

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The new “Rantoul SHiNE” baton team made its debut performance today.

Members twirled their batons at Wabash Park in Rantoul.

The group has about eight participants ages 5 to 12.

The coach says it’s important for the girls to get experience before they perform for the Fourth of July celebration.

“I’m so proud of them,” said Marcia Weller, the coach for the team. “They did such a good job. They were a little bit nervous but we needed a debut performance for them to get their feet wet.”

The group’s next performance is in one week on June 19th for Juneteenth also at Wabash Park in Rantoul.