RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Scott Eisenhauer is back as Village Administrator in Rantoul amid domestic battery accusations.

Eisenhauer was arrested and charged with domestic battery in June after he was accused of battering his wife. He tendered his resignation, but the village did not accept it.

Chuck Smith, Rantoul’s Mayor, said they worked out a probationary agreement with Eisenhauer. Smith said Eisenhauer must stay in counseling and if he is found guilty, he’ll be fired immediately.

Smith said the village recently lost another position, in addition to Eisenhauer’s. It was important to Smith to bring back the Village Administrator to make sure Rantoul maintains its finances.

“It’s nice to have him back,” Smith said. “He’s picking up where he left off.”

Smith also said he feels it is in the community’s best interest to have Eisenhauer back so the finances stay on track.