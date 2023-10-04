RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Village leaders in Rantoul took to social media to set the record straight about the future of a campground.

They say Prairie Pines Campground is not being sold, but there could be some changes on the way.

“We’re looking at our options. We did put out a request for a proposal, and we’re seeking some bids on that and seeing if there’s any interest from the public in acquiring the campground,” said Charles Smith, Mayor of Rantoul.

He said that while they are getting offers, none are standing out right now.