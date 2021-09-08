Rantoul Police: Woman hurt after morning shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RANTOUL, ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police were sent to the 800 block of Golf Course Road after several reports of shots being fired Wednesday morning.

When the officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old Rantoul woman who was hurt by gunshots. She was later taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are still investigating the case. Anyone with more information about this should call Rantoul Police at (217) 892-2103. People who want to remain anonymous can contact Rantoul Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com, or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story