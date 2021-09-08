Rantoul Police: Woman hurt after morning shooting

RANTOUL, ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police were sent to the 800 block of Golf Course Road after several reports of shots being fired Wednesday morning.

When the officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old Rantoul woman who was hurt by gunshots. She was later taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers are still investigating the case. Anyone with more information about this should call Rantoul Police at (217) 892-2103. People who want to remain anonymous can contact Rantoul Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com, or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.