RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Six shootings in five days — in one Central Illinois community. Now, authorities in Rantoul are urging people to stay alert.

Out of the six shootings from Thursday afternoon to Sunday morning, Rantoul Police said four of them happened near Falcon and Juniper Drives.

On Thursday afternoon, officers said a group of high school-aged kids were seen with two guns, and started shooting after getting into a fight. Nobody was injured.

Then, around 9:30 that night, 70 shots were fired into apartments. One person was hurt but is expected to be ok.

Over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday, police were called about gunshots again. Now, they are asking those living in the area to be vigilant.

“I think it just comes any more that you need to be alert at all times, right?” Deputy Chief Justin Bouse said. “You need to make sure of your surroundings, that when you’re getting out of your vehicle and walking up to your door at night, that you’re looking around for things like that.”

Police said another person was injured in a shooting with non-life threatening injuries early Sunday morning on Marcia Drive and Gates Drive.

All of these shootings remain under investigation. Bouse said they are still looking for help from anyone who saw or has video of them. He said that unfortunately, the cameras the property owners had installed at the Falcon Drive apartment complex were not working at the time of the shooting.

Police said the sixth incident was on Lowry Drive near Harper Drive, and had it not been for the gunshot detection system, they wouldn’t have known of the incident. Police said nobody was hurt, and the technology helped with the only gun arrest of the weekend.

Police talked about the rash of shootings with community members on Monday evening at the Rantoul Community Church on Century Boulevard.