RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police are investigating a shooting that left an Urbana woman hurt over the weekend.

The shooting happened at 1 a.m. on Saturday. Officials said that officers were called to the area of Congress Avenue and Tanner Street for a report of a shooting with injuries; they found shell casings at that location.

While they were still on the scene, officers learned that a 26-year-old woman was at a local hospital receiving treatment. Her injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

Rantoul Police asked that anyone with additional information contact them at 217-333-8911. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared in private. Alternatively, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers in order to remain anonymous. Tips can be submitted to them by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips app.

Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,500 for any information that leads to an arrest in this case.