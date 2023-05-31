RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A child reported missing from Memphis, Tenn. was found safe in Rantoul on Wednesday, police officials reported. The woman who was with that child is accused of parental abduction and is under arrest.

Rantoul Police said the department was alerted around 11:20 a.m. that an automated license plate reader had flagged a car associated with a missing person. Upon further investigation, officers learned the car was believed to be involved in a parental abduction from Shelby County, Tenn., where Memphis is located.

Officials said the car was pulled over on West Champaign Avenue and officers found three people: Shirley Webb, 27 of Memphis, and two children. One of those children had been reported missing and endangered to Memphis Police the previous night.

Webb, officers discovered, was wanted on a Shelby County, Tenn. warrant that charged her with felony custodian interference. She was arrested on that warrant and was booked into the Champaign County Jail.

Officials said both children were taken into protective custody until the custodial parent arrived, at which time they were reunited with family.