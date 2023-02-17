RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department released on Thursday body camera footage and officer reports regarding an officer-involved shooting that left a 21-year-old Champaign man dead earlier this month.

Officials said the investigation by the Illinois State Police-led Champaign County Multi-Jurisdictional Investigative Team (MJIT) determined that Azaan Lee was shot once by his own gun during a struggle with police officers for that gun. Officer Jose Acevas fired three shots from his own weapon as Lee ran away, but all three missed hitting Lee.

Lee was eventually located in a backyard with a gunshot wound to the inner thigh. He was subsequently taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner determined that the bullet fired from Lee’s gun perforated his femoral artery, resulting in his death.

Officials said that they released the footage and reports in the interest of transparency, making redactions only for personal or private information. The videos and records are otherwise published online in their entirety.

“Transparency and accountability are among our core values,” said Rantoul Police Chief Anthony Brown. “We know that our community still has questions about this incident. We hope that by making these records available, it will start to provide some additional answers.”

Officer Acevas and Officer Rikki McComas, who was also involved in the incident, are both on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation by Rantoul Police. They will be investigating whether the officers’ actions were consistent with department training and policy.

Officials said Rantoul Police waited for the conclusion of the MJIT investigation before starting their own in order to avoid interfering with the independent investigators.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz, meanwhile, determined earlier this week that the officers’ actions were “legally justifiable.”

Rantoul Police officials added that they continue to be grateful for the community’s patience while the investigation was carried out.

“Even when officers’ actions are within the legal boundaries of their authority, we know there is still healing that needs to take place,” Brown said. “The officers and staff of the Rantoul Police Department are committed to professionalism and community, and we will take an active role in answering questions and responding to the needs of our community as we continue forward.”