RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car Friday morning.

Officials said the strike happened at the intersection of Route 136 and Marshall Street. The pedestrian suffered what they said was a serious, but not life-threatening, injury.

The driver did stop at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Rantoul Police said more information will be released when it becomes available.