Update at 3:52 p.m. on 10/21/2022

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the identity of a driver who was killed in a crash in Rantoul.

Northrup said the driver is Eleida Diaz-Rosales, 28 of Rantoul. Preliminary autopsy results indicated that she died from blunt force chest injuries she received when her car hit a concrete barrier in a substation near Maplewood Drive and Clark Street.

Northrup added that while Diaz-Rosales was pronounced dead at 8:15 a.m. on Friday, the crash itself happened the previous night just before 11 p.m.

The crash and death remain under investigation by Northrup’s office and the Rantoul Police Department. Toxicology results are pending and an inquest may be held at a later date.

Original Article:

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police have confirmed that one person was killed Friday morning in a crash near Maplewood Drive and Clark Street.

Police and fire personnel were dispatched to that location at 7 a.m. for a report of an accident. They arrived to discover a car crashed into a concrete barrier inside a Nicor Gas substation. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers determined that the car was driving eastbound on Bel Aire Drive, drove through the intersection with Maplewood and onto the grass south of Eastlawn Elementary School. The car continued across the grass before entering the substation.

The crash and death remain under investigation by the Rantoul Police Department and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.