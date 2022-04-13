RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — One man was hurt after a shooting happened late Tuesday night.

Rantoul Police were dispatched to a location on Autumn Fields Lane at around 11:10 p.m. in response to multiple reports of shots being fired. When officers arrived at the location, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Evidence of multiple rounds being fired was collected at various places near the reported location. Police talked to several area residents in an attempt to identify the offender or offenders in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information on the incident is encouraged to call Champaign Police at (217) 333-8911. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives information, completes a tips information form and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any other crime.