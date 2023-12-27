RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — In the wake of several community shootings and shots fired incidents this month, Rantoul Police have recently arrested two men for firearm-related offenses.

The first arrest took place on Dec. 23. At 4:18 p.m., Rantoul Police responded to a report of gunfire near St. Andrews Circle and Par Drive. A gun shot detection system also alerted officers to the same area.

While investigating, police learned that there was a verbal altercation between an unnamed person and 27-year-old Antonio Thomas from Rantoul. Thomas admitted to officers that he fired two shots into the air.

Officers recovered a 40-caliber pistol with a defaced serial number and a drum magazine with 27 rounds of ammunition. From Thomas’ home, an additional 52 rounds of ammunition were also seized.

Thomas was taken to the Champaign County Jail and charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of weapons, and possession of a firearm with defaced identification marks.

Photos provided by the Rantoul Police Department.

The second arrest was on Tuesday around 9:50 p.m. An officer pulled over a car near the intersection of Maplewood Drive and Kenneth Drive for violations of the Illinois Vehicle Code. During the traffic stop, the officer noticed cannabis on the shirt of the front seat passenger.

The passenger, identified as 27-year-old Benjamin K. Mason from Rantoul, admitted to having a firearm under his seat. A search of the vehicle was conducted, where a 40-caliber pistol and around 600 grams of suspected cannabis were recovered. The gun was reported stolen from Missouri in 2022.

Mason was taken to the Champaign County Jail and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of cannabis over 500 grams.

Photo provided by the Rantoul Police Department.

Rantoul Police ask anyone with more information on either of these incidents to call them at 217-333-8911. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anonymous tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.