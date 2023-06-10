RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – The Rantoul police officer who fired the shot that killed 18-year-old Jordan Richardson Wednesday is now involved in a separate investigation.

It started when a concerned viewer sent three photos from Sergeant Jerry King’s Facebook page Friday. WCIA reached out to Rantoul Police Chief Tony Brown, and on the same day, the department conducted a preliminary review, then issued a statement that says in light of the circumstances, they recognize the “sensitive nature the photos may elicit.”

In reference to the first picture, the statement reads: “Sergeant King is wearing a Halloween mask from a movie in 2014.”

Via: Jerry King’s Facebook page.

In reference to the second photo, the statement reads: “Sergeant Jerry King is holding a toy gun during a wedding photo which is consistent with the “James Bond” theme that was part of this wedding.”

Via: Jerry King’s Facebook page.

The statement also reads: “The third photograph is a quote from an Alfred Hitchcock film.”

Via: Jerry King’s Facebook page.

King began his career with the department in 2013.

The department says a neutral third party will be selected by Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer to conduct an independent review of all the photographs. The investigation will be made public and available on the department’s transparency page.

“The Rantoul Police Department completes annual training on topics concerning sensitivity, human rights, and cultural competency. These trainings are part of our core values which are established for all employees of the police department to follow,” the statement reads. “We understand the feelings and issues that may arise from the viewing of these photos. We ask for the community to be patient during this review process.”

