RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after receiving reports of gunfire into Rantoul residences on Tuesday afternoon.

At 2:30 p.m., a gun shot detection system alerted Rantoul Police of possible shots fired near the intersection of Willow Pond Road and Par Drive. Several 911 calls also suggested gunfire in the area.

Officers found three separate residences hit by gunfire in the area of Willow Pond Road and St. Andrews Circle. They also discovered shell casings.

No one was reported hurt in this incident.

Rantoul Police said neighborhood residents described the suspect as wearing all black, wearing red shoes.

Authorities ask that anyone with more information on this incident call the police department at 217-333-8911. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

Completely anonymous tips may also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Crime Stoppers tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for cash rewards, including $2,500 for tips regarding felony crime involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for tips regarding any other crime.