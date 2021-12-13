Rantoul Police investigating shots-fired incident

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – The Rantoul Police Department is investigating after officers discovered evidence of gunfire on Pinecrest Drive Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Pinecrest and Illinois Drive around 3:40 p.m. following a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, the officers discovered approximately 100 shell casings and live rounds of ammunition in the roadway.

Officers believe that several people in separate cars were involved in an exchange of gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Rantoul Police ask that anyone with information about this incident calls them at 217-892-2103. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477, by visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or by using the P3 Tips app.