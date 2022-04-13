RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was found dead inside a house on Saint Andrews Circle Tuesday night.

At around 7:50 p.m., Rantoul Police were dispatched to an area on Saint Andrews Circle for a report of a possible shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of 20-year-old Rayvell Lofton inside a house. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Rantoul Police at (217) 333-8911. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at (217) 373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives information, completes a tips information form and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded. Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any other crime.