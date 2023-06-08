RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department has released the names of two officers who were involved in a shooting on Wednesday that resulted in a suspect’s death.

Chief Tony Brown said the department received permission from the investigating Champaign County Multi-Jurisdictional Investigative Team to release the names and employment history of the officers. They are Sergeant Jerry King and Officer Casey Smith.

King was hired by Rantoul Police in 2013 and was promoted to Sergeant in 2021. Brown said he was the officer who fired the shot that killed Jordan Richardson.

Brown said Smith did not fire her weapon but was present at the scene when the shooting occurred. She was hired by the department 10 months ago.

Neither King nor Smith have any disciplinary history, Brown said. Both are on paid administrative leave, per Rantoul Police policy, pending a review of the situation by the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office and a separate, internal review by Rantoul Police.

“Transparency is one of our core values, and we will continue to make more information available as the investigation proceeds and after it concludes,” Brown said. “We are grateful for the community’s patience, and we are always ready to engage in conversations about how we

serve the Village of Rantoul.”

Rantoul Police are cooperating with the CCMJIT as they continue to investigate the shooting. The team is conducting interviews, collecting evidence and completing reports that will be sent to the State’s Attorney’s Office for review.

“We welcome the investigators’ questions and expertise, and we are supporting their work because it is in the public interest to make a full detailing of the events available as soon as possible,” Brown added. “We ask our community to understand that these investigations are complex, with many pieces of evidence, video footage and witness statements to collect and analyze.”