Rantoul Police: Home invasion suspect killed; homeowner arrested

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police said a Buckley man is dead after a home invasion in Rantoul.

In a news release, officers said they were called around 8:30 p.m., Monday, to a house near Abram Drive and West Frost Avenue. Police were told there was a home invasion.

When officers arrived, the homeowner told them someone forced their way into his home. “After a struggle, a shotgun went off and struck the person who forced their way into the residence,” said officers.

Police found a man–identified as 32-year-old Blake L. Williams– who had a gunshot wound to his chest. After medical treatment, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homeowner–51-year-old Antonio Davis–was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. He was taken to the Champaign County Correctional Center.

Police are still investigating this incident. If anyone has further information, you are asked to call them or Crime Stoppers.

