CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police are investigating a home invasion and robbery that happened last week and they are asking the public for help through Crime Stoppers in solving the crime.

Officials said that the night of Oct. 2, two armed men entered a home in the area of Chanute Street and Sangamon Avenue. One of the offenders is said to have watched over the home’s occupants while the other rummaged through the home.

The suspects left the home with cash, jewelry and other pieces of personal property. Officials added that one of the victims was slightly hurt when they were hit by one of the offenders, resulting in a head laceration. Officers were informed of the crime at 10:45 p.m.

Officials said the men were wearing facemasks, gloves and Black pants. One was wearing a black shirt and the other was wearing a black vest.

The races of the offenders could not be determined, but the victims reported that one spoke Spanish and the other spoke English.

Anyone who has information that can help Rantoul Police solve this crime is asked to contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting Crime Stoppers’ website or using the P3 Tips mobile app. All tips submitted using these methods are both anonymous – even to law enforcement – and eligible for a cash reward should the information provided lead to an arrest.