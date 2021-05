RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police are continuing to search for a man accused of beating up a woman.

Officers are following up on tips from people in the area regarding the search for 25-year-old Christian Sanchez.

Police were called to a home near Collier Avenue and Marco Drive for domestic battery. A woman was taken to the hospital, but Sanchez was already gone.

If you have any information about this, call Crime Stoppers.