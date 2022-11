RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA)– Rantoul Police responded to multiple reports of a shooting at the 1100 block of Falcon Drive at around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers found two people who had been shot upon arrival. A 34-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, and a 15-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries was transported to a hospital.

Police said they have no suspect information at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation.