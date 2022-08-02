RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police officers said a woman was arrested in connection to a deadly fight.

In a news release, Detective Sergeant James Schmidt said officers were called Monday afternoon regarding a battery victim at a hospital. That victim, Shelby Rix, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Officers found 27-year-old Khydijah Brazell, who was getting treatment for injuries she said occurred in the same fight. She told police she was in a fight with Rix at First Heritage Inn on South Murray Road in Rantoul.

Rantoul Police as well as the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and other agencies are investigating this situation.