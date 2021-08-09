Rantoul Police: 16-year-old hurt in shooting

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Rantoul Police are investigating after they said a 16-year-old girl was shot in the head over the weekend.

In a news release, Detective Sergeant James Schmidt said officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Tanner Street for a reported shooting victim that had been driven to that address. When police arrived, they found the teenager had a gunshot wound in her head. She was treated at the scene and then take to the hospital. “The victim is currently in stable condition at an area hospital.”

While investigating, officers found evidence of a shooting in the 1300 block of Harmon Drive. “Evidence was collected from this area, believed to be related to this particular incident,” said Schmidt.

Officers have interviewed several people regarding this shooting. Schmidt said that at this point it appears this was unintentional.

Police are continuing to investigate this shooting. Information will be released as it becomes available.