RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — One of Rantoul’s oldest businesses is saying goodbye after over 60 years. The Pawn Shop is expected to close up shop sometime this summer once they find a buyer.

Owner Patrick Smith said he wants to move into the next phase of his career in Indiana.

But will miss serving customers in Rantoul.

He said the most interesting items he’s sold are Japanese swords, plants and World War II memorabilia. Smith said the store struggled to make sales the past few years because of monetary changes like credit cards and less need for cash.

“People just load up their card,” Smith said. “They don’t think about the fact that they may not pay that off for 20 years and it’s going to be a lot worse than interest on $50 for a month. But, that’s just the way things are now.”

People looking to buy before the store closes can expect 30% off on all sales. Smith said he’ll look to increase it to 40% once the property is bought.