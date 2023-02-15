CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign County State’s Attorney, Julia Rietz has released a preliminary report regarding the officer involved shooting on Feb. 6 in Rantoul, indicating that the officer’s actions were “legally justifiable”.

In the statement, she said she had “reviewed the evidence gathered in the preliminary investigation conducted by the Illinois State Police”. Upon reviewing all the information, she offered her preliminary opinion.

Reitz said, “Azaan Lee was in violation of Illinois criminal law in that he illegally possessed a firearm, and that he died due to a gunshot from that illegally possessed firearm sustained during a struggle with police over the gun.”

With regard to Officer Jose Aceves’, Reitz summarized his interactions with Lee and stated that his actions, including the search of Lee and use of deadly force in firing his weapon in the direction of Lee, were justifiable “given the totality of the circumstances.”

Timeline of events

Rietz provided more details on the timeline of events, and said the situation started with Rantoul Officers Haley Mennega and Rikki McComas responding to a report of a stolen vehicle near West Belle Ave. and North Penfield St. at 10:43 p.m. The person who made the report claimed to have left the car running while going inside a house. When they returned, they said someone was driving off with the car.

Lee approached officers while they were speaking with the reporting person. At the time, it was unclear if Lee was involved in the theft of the vehicle. He told officers that he was there to see a friend living in the area. He then left the area.

The car was found 20 minutes later at Scott and Campbell. Officer Aceves was at Belle Ave. and Tanner St. when he noticed Lee. Not knowing Lee had talked with the other officers, Aceves approached him to question about the stolen vehicle.

Officer McComas arrived soon afterwards, asking if Lee had the keys to the stolen vehicle. Lee emptied his pants pockets revealing loose change, a lighter and a headphone case.

Officer McComas then asked Lee to empty the pocket of his hoodie that he wore under a jacket. Officer Aceves grabbed Lee when he noticed a rectangular object with a circular hole in the sweatshirt pocket, which turned out to be the magazine of a handgun.

Lee managed to pull away from Aceves and reached for the gun in his sweatshirt. That’s when Aceves and Lee struggled over the possession of the handgun. During the struggle, Aceves’ body cam fell onto the ground.

At this point, Officer McComas also attempted to apprehend Lee and the three of them ended up on the ground. Officer Aceves continued to fight over the gun when Lee got back up. They struggled for nearly 20 seconds when the gun went off. The bullet hit Lee in the inner left thigh and he took off running.

Officers found Lee unresponsive in the backyard of a nearby home on East Campbell Ave. They applied a tourniquet and attempted medical aid until EMS arrived. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In Rietz’s report, she also stated that Lee was a convicted Felon and could not lawfully possess a firearm.

The Champaign coroner identified the cause of death to be the gunshot wound to the left femoral artery. No other injuries were found on his body.

Event Locations

Summary of opinion

Reitz emphasized that the Illinois State Police investigation is ongoing. However, she felt she had enough evidence to offer a preliminary opinion.

In a summary, Reitz stated: