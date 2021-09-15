Rantoul man sentenced to 10 years in prison for enticement of a minor

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois announced Tuesday that Michael Turner was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release for enticement of a minor.

According to information from a case that the Illinois State Police was investigating in April, Turner was reported to be involved in sexually explicit online communications with a 16-year-old girl to entice her into a sexual relationship.

The 36-year-old Rantoul man was arrested after a federal grand jury returned the indictment charging him with the enticement of a minor in November.

Turner has been held in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest.