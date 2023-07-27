DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul has been identified as the driver of a stolen car that was involved in a deadly crash in Rankin one month ago. A teenage couple from Paxton was also killed in that crash.

Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said the man was forensically identified as Moises Concepcion-Roman, 43 of Rantoul. She said that an autopsy was completed, and results are pending.

Authorities said Concepcion-Roman stole a car from Rantoul on June 27 and led police on a chase through east Vermilion County. Still driving at high speed, he ran through a stop sign at the intersection of Illinois Route 49 at County Road 3550 North.

The stolen car slammed into the side of an SUV that was driving through the intersection. Concepcion-Roman was killed in the crash, along with Joseph Stallone and Keegynn Martinek. The couple was on their way home to Paxton after spending the day in Indianapolis.

The Illinois State Police and Vermilion County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the deadly crash.